Everything a Guy Should Buy From Target’s Goodfellow & Co. Line For Winter

Target: It’s not just for hiding from your family at the holidays. It’s also a prime destination for “find it all in one place” purchases like dorm room twin XL bed sheet sets, wicker patio chairs, dry dog food, faux succulents, and ::checks notes:: men’s fashion.

Women have long known Tar-jay to be a prime destination for the “save” part of a “save-splurge” outfit mix. And since 2017, men have been able to get in on the cheap ‘n chic fun with Goodfellow & Co., the Minneapolis-based retailer’s private label men’s apparel brand.

The line launched almost three years ago and, according to the company, is poised to be a “nearly” $1 billion brand by 2020. This year they launched grooming products, joining brands like Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s in offering affordable men’s products with an elevated feel.

We like to recommend Goodfellow & Co. to our followers for basics like henleys and t-shirts, but also more trend-focused items (think: white jeans and denim jackets) that guys want to take for a spin but aren’t yet sure will be worth a bigger investment. The line also comes in a wider selection than many mall stores and designer brands of big and tall styles, which is awesome...if overdue.

If you’re ready to check out the affordable and fashionable men’s line, check out #SGapproved picks for winter below:

Underwear

Boxer Briefs, $7

You’re probably already buying wardrobe foundation pieces like socks at Target; why not throw in some new underwear on your next trip, too? Or, go for bulk with a 5-pack for $16.

2-Pack Dress Socks, $7

More basics to buy in bulk!

Shirts

Short-Sleeve Lyndale Crew Neck T-Shirt, $6

Basics like a crew neck t-shirt get a men’s style upgrade when cut in a modern silhouette with an already broken-in feel.

Long Sleeve Flannel Button-Down Shirt, $25

The Goodfellow & Co line shines in its casual wear, like this plaid flannel button-down. Cozy and comfortable, but still stylish.

Long-Sleeve Henley, $15

A henley remains a men’s all-star year-round wardrobe staple, and this one is a real steal at $15.

Sweaters

Fair Isle Sweater, $30

Team SG loves a man in a Fair Isle sweater in the cold weather months. That said, you don’t necessarily want to splurge on a seasonal style you may only wear a few times before tucking it back into storage come spring.

This version from Goodfellow & Co. lets you look festive for your office holiday party without breaking the bank.

Cable Knit Sweater, $35

This would look great layered over a chambray button-front shirt, with flannel-lined chinos or 5-pocket corduroy pants.

Bottoms

Slim Fit Natural White Jeans, $19.59 (clearance)

Wear these now with lace-up boots and a burly fisherman’s sweater, and later in warm weather with a t-shirt and boat shoes.

Tan Anson Slippers, $20

Fair warning, these slippers run small, but they’re also oh-so-cozy. I promise you’ll wear them all winter.

Jackets

Sherpa Bomber Jacket, $50

This bomber jacket looks twice as expensive (at least) than its $50 price tag. It’s up to you whether you’ll want to divulge you got it at Target or just respond with a coy “This ol’ thing?” when fielding the inevitable compliments.

Denim Trucker Jacket, $40

If you’re not sure that you have enough outfits to wear with a denim jacket, test the waters with this $40 Goodfellow & Co. style.

Puffer Jacket, $35

Will this puffer be as warm as a similar style from a more technically-inclined brand? Maybe not, but at $35 you can afford to buy a few extra layers on the same Target trip to ensure you stay stylishly cozy all winter.

Accessories

Chunky Waffle Beanie, $10

You can’t go wrong with a ten-dollar black beanie in the winter. In fact, you might want to buy extras to stash in different spots.

Moroccan Mint and Cedar Body Wash, $6

Don’t sleep on Goodfellow & Co’s new grooming products. This subtle mint and cedar scent carries through other products including beard balm and face scrub, too.

Black Backpack, $25

My brother uses this no-frills, streamlined backpack as a diaper bag, but it would be great as a work or gym bag, too.