Stardew Valley (Switch) | $10 | Target



Alright, everyone is in trouble. Every time I log in to Twitter in 2021, I find a dozen new Twitter discourses, all varying in size and importance. It started with things like Bean Dad where I logged in one day and said “oh, who cares.” Then it proceeded to be the main new story on everyone’s mind for a full day. That happens every single day now. I’m going to need everyone to chill out right now, because we are NOT continuing the year like this. If you need something calming to distract your drama-hungry brain, Stardew Valley is currently on sale at Target. You can grab a Nintendo Switch digital code for only $10. The peaceful farming game just released a huge new update, so it’s a perfect time for you to play it while you sit in internet time-out. And no, I will not tell you how to play. You must figure it out for yourself. This is a teaching moment.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/04/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/10/2021.