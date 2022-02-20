Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S | $160 | Amazon



Coming home after a long day of work and having to then clean is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may feel the urge to rage clean, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a quality budget option that’s even cheaper right now: it’s down to just $160 in either color and has a strong 4.5-star rating from customers.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in May 2020 and updated by Keith Stawarz with new information on 02/20/2022.