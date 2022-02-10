Eufy RoboVac X8 | $420 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJAEUFYX8 + Clip Coupon

Alright, youngsters, it’s time for a li’l ‘sclusie, provided by your favorite sale signifiers, Kinja Deals: with promo code KINJAEUFYX8 and a little click on the coupon box, you can get the very fancy Eufy RoboVac X8 for $180 off, then snicker when you realize that means it costs $420, which is a very funny number.

Why would you want that? It’s quite simple, really. Mapping robots are nice to have. They don’t take an hour to clean a room, rolling over the same patches repeatedly. They know where their home base is, so they can find it every time. This one uses on-board frickin’ lasers to map the area, and once it’s done, you can set up areas within the smartphone app that it’s not allowed to go. It will know where you place it, too, which might be spooky for some of you, but it’s just the algorithms, baby, don’t worry about it! This robot has a Wi-Fi chip onboard, and it’s happy to do your bidding via Alexa or Google Assistant (sorry HomeKit buds—there remains no such thing as a HomeKit-enabled robot vacuum. I’m as eternally disappointed as you are). There are multiple suction modes, including one called BoostIQ, in which you’ll be trusting the robot to know how hard it needs to suck, which it will do up to 2,000Pa. Also, it has a red-and-blue-on-black color scheme, so I’m pretty sure it’s a cop.