Entertain With This Dance Mat Gaming Console for 35% off

This dance pad is the embodiment of the meme “Mom, can we blank?” “We have blank at home,” with that blank being filled with Dance Dance Revolution. However, this “Dance Dance Revolution at home,” is actually packed with a lot of good stuff. This electronic dance pad has two dancing mats so you can play solo or double. It has a disco ball lamp with a built-in camera and two controllers reminiscent of Wii-motes. A ll this combined gives you a variety of games from dancing to motion control tennis to somethi ng that clearly is ripping off Fruit Ninja. Not a bad buy if your kids don’t know any better.



FWFX Dance Mat Games for TV | $149 | Amazon

The dance mat game console is normally priced at $230, but right now you can get it for 35% off. That brings it down to just $149.