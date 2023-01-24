Enjoy Your Favorite Shows and Movies in 4K With the 43" Amazon Fire TV for $260

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4K UHD | $260 | Amazon

It’s a new year so why not upgrade your living room with a new TV to celebrate? Amazon has the 4 3" model of the Fire TV down to $260 at the moment. This 4K UHD TV has boosted color, brightness, and contrast. Being a smart TV, you can enjoy movies and shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. It’s even Alexa-enabled so you can just use the voice remote to ask Alex to pull up The Office because we know that’s what you’re watching anyway.