It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Theater

Enjoy Your Favorite Shows and Movies in 4K With the 43" Amazon Fire TV for $260

Go ahead and save 30% on the 43" model of the Amazon Fire TV.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Amazon Fire TV 43&quot; 4K UHD | $260 | Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4K UHD | $260 | Amazon
Graphic: Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4K UHD | $260 | Amazon

It’s a new year so why not upgrade your living room with a new TV to celebrate? Amazon has the 43" model of the Fire TV down to $260 at the moment. This 4K UHD TV has boosted color, brightness, and contrast. Being a smart TV, you can enjoy movies and shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. It’s even Alexa-enabled so you can just use the voice remote to ask Alex to pull up The Office because we know that’s what you’re watching anyway.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
TechHome Theater