Enjoy Four Free Months of Apple Music With a Pair of Beats

Beats Earbuds + Apple Music | Best Buy
Why do most people get earbuds? To listen to music of course! And now you can do exactly effortlessly thanks to Apple Music. With the purchase of a new pair of Beats earbuds at Best Buy, you’ll get four months of the music streaming service for free. some of them are even on sale.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds | $150
The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds get you 9 hours of battery life and have wrap-around ear hooks to secure the earbuds in place. They’re also reinforced for sweat and water resistance making them perfect for long runs and workouts.
Beats Fit Pro | $160
These comfortable earbuds have secure-fit wingtips and deliver powerful sound with the option for active noise canceling.
Beats Studio Buds | $100
Enjoy up to 8 hours of listening time with a full 24 hours when combined with the charging case for these Studio Buds. Comes with three soft eartip sizes to best fit them to your ear.