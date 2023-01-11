It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Enjoy Four Free Months of Apple Music With a Pair of Beats

Beats earbuds now include four free months of Apple Music.

Joe Tilleli
Why do most people get earbuds? To listen to music of course! And now you can do exactly effortlessly thanks to Apple Music. With the purchase of a new pair of Beats earbuds at Best Buy, you’ll get four months of the music streaming service for free. some of them are even on sale.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds | $150

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds get you 9 hours of battery life and have wrap-around ear hooks to secure the earbuds in place. They’re also reinforced for sweat and water resistance making them perfect for long runs and workouts.

Beats Fit Pro | $160

These comfortable earbuds have secure-fit wingtips and deliver powerful sound with the option for active noise canceling.

Beats Studio Buds | $100

Enjoy up to 8 hours of listening time with a full 24 hours when combined with the charging case for these Studio Buds. Comes with three soft eartip sizes to best fit them to your ear.

