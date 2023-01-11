Enjoy Four Free Months of Apple Music With a Pair of Beats

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Beats Earbuds + Apple Music | Best Buy

Why do most people get earbuds? To listen to music of course! A nd now you can do exactly effortlessly thanks to Apple Music. With the purchase of a new pair of Beats earbuds at Best Buy, you’ll get four months of the music streaming service for free. some of them are even on sale.

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds get you 9 hours of battery life and have wrap-around ear hooks to secure the earbuds in place. They’re also reinforced for sweat and water resistance making them perfect for long runs and workouts.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $150 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

These comfortable earbuds have secure-fit wingtips and deliver powerful sound with the option for active noise canceling.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $160 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Enjoy up to 8 hours of listening time with a full 24 hours when combined with the charging case for these Studio Buds. Comes with three soft eartip sizes to best fit them to your e ar.