Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker | $22 | Amazon

Everyone should have a Bluetooth speaker. They come in handy when you have company over, when you’re hanging out in a park, or when you’re just working at your computer. I don’t know, man, music is a key part of the human experience. Give yourself a way to listen to rich stereo sound with a battery that will last you a total 24 hours. That’s 24 hours you can listen to everything Jim Lang composed for Hey Arnold. W hen’s the last time you heard Stompin’? That’s the end credits song to the show and it absolu tely slaps. Give it a listen.