Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector | $100 | Wal mart



Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector? Save $50 on this Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector right now .

This projector has HD resolution of 720p native but supports 1080p content. Even an image as large as 200" will be clear, bright, and detailed because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. You can connect your devices (like smartphones, laptops, and game consoles) via Wi-Fi screen mirroring or HDMI port, depending on the source. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you could connect an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

While a cheap projector might seem like an iffy proposition, Amazon customers did think this Bomaker model hits the sweet spot of value and quality. It has a 4.4-star rating from 1,300+ reviews , with many users surprised at just how well it works given the price.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari in February 2021 and updated with new information on 08/16/2021.