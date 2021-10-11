Mario Party Superstars | $49 | Daily Steals | Use code: ADSMARIO

Super Mario Party released three years ago. Immediately after launch, it was clear the game was pretty fun, but it really needed the promise of post launch content to shine. Following the excellent post launch support of Mario Tennis Aces, this felt like sure thing. Oh boy howdy, were we wrong. And now here comes the final nail in the coffin as Nintendo releases the almost identically named Mario Party Superstars. Granted, this game is looking to be every thing I’ve wanted in a new Mario Party release. And by that, I mean I just want old Mario Party to look new again. This is exactly what we are getting. Play through favorite boards and minigames of all the great early entries in the series in this beautiful looking package. You can pre-order it from Daily Steals for just $49 with the promo code ADSMARIO. Steal the game for this low price so you can start stealing your friend’s stars.

Advertisement