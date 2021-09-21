Momenta Freestyle Die Cutting Machine | $55 | SideDeal



Die-cut designs are in, and boring old paper is out. Yeah, you heard it here first. You can do that now, very cheaply, thanks to the Momenta Freestyle Die Cutting Machine, just $55 at SideDeal. This set comes with everything you need to start die cutting and embossing, even if it’s your first time trying it. There isn’t much to learn, really, so you should get excited about learning a new skill. You just put your design (the die), place that was well as some paper for whatever you need to cut or emboss in between a set of two clear sheets, and make even more awesome die-cut designs. It’s really cool, especially if you like to make homemade stencils or enjoy scrapbooking. Now you can do it on the cheap too! You’re welcome, creative people.