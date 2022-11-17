TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender | $23 | Amazon



A range extender is great if you don’t really have the space to justify upgrading to a mesh network, but you still have that one weird corner of your home with spotty internet. The TP-Link AC750 WiFi e xtender will add coverage of up to 1,2 00 square feet and can connect to 20 devices. Eliminate any WiFi dead zones in your home or give your loved ones the gift of stronger internet for this holiday season. Right now you can save 34% on Amazon bringing the price down to just $23.