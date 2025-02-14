Elevate Your Mobile Workspace With 48% Off Duex Max Display + Mini Mouse Bundle

Looking to supercharge your laptop setup? The Mobile Pixels Duex Max and Mini Mouse bundle is now $200 - that’s $189 off the regular $389 price. The Duex Max is a 14.1-inch 1080p display that easily attaches to your laptop. With 300 nits of brightness, multiple viewing modes, and blue light reduction, it adapts to how you work. The aluminum build keeps it sturdy but light at 1.8 lbs.

Mobile Pixels Duex Max + Mini Mouse Bundle | $200 | StackSocial

The included Mini Mouse pairs via Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a built-in laser pointer for presentations. With its quiet clicks and 20+ day battery life, it’s perfect for working anywhere. Setup is simple - just one USB-C cable connects the display to your laptop, Nintendo Switch, or compatible Android phone. It works seamlessly across Windows, macOS, and mobile platforms.

At $200, you’re getting a complete portable workspace solution that transforms how you work on the go. Don’t miss this 48% discount on a pro-level laptop bundle.