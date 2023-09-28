Elevate Your Gaming Experience: 6% Off the ASUS ROG Hyperion GR701 Case

Take your gaming experience to the next level with the ASUS ROG Hyperion GR701 EATX Full-Tower Computer Case, now available on Amazon with a 6% discount. Ideal for gamers and PC enthusiasts, this case boasts a diecast aluminum-alloy frame that can support up to 80KG. It can be yours without worrying about building experience.

The ASUS ROG Hyperion GR701 case is bound to transform your gaming or workspace. It presents an ROG-themed front plate with embedded ARGB lighting, adding an aesthetic touch to your setup. Aura Sync compatibility further allows you to customize and synchronize lighting effects with other compatible hardware, setting up the gaming ambiance to your liking.

Another exciting feature is the provision of optimal cooling. The semi-open structure enhances the airflow, making the case an excellent choice for intense gaming or heavy-duty computer tasks. With support for up to two 420mm radiators, the case is versatile enough for installing large AIOs or custom water cooling systems.

The ASUS ROG Hyperion GR701 promotes extra convenience for its users. It comes with hinged tool-free side panels for easy assembly. The built-in storage drawer enables you to store and access your tools efficiently. Not only this, but it features an integrated graphics card holder supporting both vertical and horizontal installations, ensuring the safety of your valuable components.

The case includes two front panel Type-C ports with 60W fast charge support, an excellent fit for modern devices. An internal hub with 6 PWM fan headers and 8 ARGB headers further add to the case’s flexibility and adaptability.

Upgrade your gaming station with the ASUS ROG Hyperion GR701 EATX Full-Tower Computer Case from Amazon. Don’t miss out on the 6% off discount, enhancing your overall gaming experience while providing value for money. The durable, well-constructed, and conveniently designed full-tower computer case from ASUS improves your PC’s cooling, functionality, and style.