AMZpets Dog Training Set | $9 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Getting your dog to obey commands is ruff. Rough, I mean. So is teaching dogs tricks. Make it a little easier with this AMZpets Dog Training Set, which comes with everything you need to get started: a puppy training guide, clicker, treat bag with poop bag dispenser, potty training doorbells, training whistle, and more. Your dog may not learn everything the first few weeks or even months, but it’s a good idea to get started as soon as possible. Also, this set is half off when you clip the coupon. Kick off 2023 with a well-trained dog and make both of your lives easier.