Eddie Bauer Flash Sale: Save Up to 50% Off on Outdoorsy Basics

Just in time for hiking and walking around outside season.

Erin O'Brien
Take up to 50% off outdoorsy basics at Eddie Bauer.
Photo: Eddie Bauer

You guys hike? You guys traverse the wilderness? Or simply, you guys walk up the block and back for coffee? Well, Eddie Bauer’s flash sale is good for all of those activities. These leggings, long-sleeve tees, and shorts will take you there and back again (subtitle of The Hobbit).

Up to 50% off | Eddie Bauer | Promo Code: STOCKUP

Here’s the deal: the promo code STOCKUP lets you take 30% off two items, 40% off three items, and 50% off four or more items. So, this sale rewards you for, well, stocking up on these comfy basics. Grab a hoodie for the chilly mornings and take an early spring walk.

