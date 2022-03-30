Eastward (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Amazon, Best Buy, Target



The indie adventure RPG from Shanghai-based developer, Pixpil, came as quite a surprise last year. Explore a near- future society where humanity is at a low point yet its inhabitants are filled with hope. The game plays like a cross between early top-down Zelda games while taking a lot of influence from Earthbound’s storytelling. In fact, there is even a full game within a game mimicking its exact turn-based combat . But really, Eastward is worth it for the stunning visuals and music alone. You can pre-0rder a physical edition of the game for $35 and it will release on May 24.

Advertisement