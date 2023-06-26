It's all consuming.
Early Prime Day Deal: This Samsonite Luggage Pair Is $202, Down From $355

Plus more deals on luggage for all your summer travels.

Erin O'Brien
Travel efficiently with this on-sale Samsonite luggage.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Got a vacation booked? Dude, same. As the most efficient traveler™, I cannot recommend a good set of luggage enough. Right now, as a little early Prime Day treat, you can grab this Samsonite hardside duo for only $202. There are a ton of other Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets on sale right now, but this duo is definitely the best pick. You’ll get a carry-on size and checked bag, with expandable interiors for all your overpacking.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners | $202 | 43% Off | Amazon
Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage Sale | Amazon

Four multi-directional wheels will have you zooming through the airport and beyond. While it’s tucked away in the overhead compartments, your stuff will be protected by the ultra-light but very solid shell. Samsonite also comes with a 10-year warranty on any funky things that may happen to your luggage over the next decade, so it’s an investment worth making. Buy this duo at its lowest price, or snap up another set during the sale. Safe summer travels!

