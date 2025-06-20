Early Prime Big Deals Day: The Best Savings on Kitchen Appliances, Coffee Makers, Containers & More
Ahead of Prime Big Deals Day, we've gathered some of the best kitchen deals across Amazon that have already gone live.
The kitchen is sacred. Without food, we don't have life — so why not put a little bit of life back into the place we prepare our food?
Suggested Reading
Big Prime Deals Day — Amazon's huge Fall savings event — is less than a week away. From October 7 to October 8, you'll be able to save big on PC parts, automotive tools, toys, and yes, even kitchen goods. Even though the two-day event has yet to begin, some deals have already snuck their way through for Prime members.
Related Content
We've rounded up the best kitchen deals on Amazon we could find ahead of Big Prime Deals Day.
Bamboo Charcuterie Board | 26% off
It's good to alwasy have a cutting board that can be used for characuterie available at the ready. A big problem can sometimes be transport, if you're building out your tray of accouterments before needing to load it into a car to a party. Well, this board has six built-in compartments as well as a whole lid that can lock on around it, keeping your meats and cheeses in place and fresh.
Cuisinart 7-Pc Cutlery Block Set | 25% off
No kitchen is complete without good knives. This 7-piece set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, Santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife, stainless steel shears, and an acacia wood block with a built-in sharpener.
Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro | 20% off
You can make a delicious and nutritious smoothie or frozen drink at just the touch of a button. The Pro Extractor Blades break down whole foods, ice, or seeds so you can get the most out of your fruits and vegetables. Best of all, the blender container is just a single serving cup, so you can blend your drink right into your drinking apparatus. Just slap the spout lid onto it and you're good to go.
Ninja EverClad Stainless Steel Cookware | 10% off
This 7-piece set comes with four different pots and pans, three of which with lids. You get a 12-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saute pan with lid, and a 6-quart stock pot with lid. They are all over safe up to 600°F, allowing you to go from stove top to oven for baking.
Black + Decker Microwave Oven | 25% off
I never understood my friends who just didn't have a microwave growing up. Look, I'm not saying what comes out of it is the finest cuisine, but the convenience factor for leftovers cannot be ignored. This one has a large, easy-to-read LED digital display, plus a removable 12.4-inch glass turntable.
Enameled Dutch Oven | 30% off
You can have something like a Le Creuset without paying Le Creuset prices. This Edging Casting dutch oven pot comes in a variety of fun colors and cooks with even heat distribution.
Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) | 30% off
These food containers are lightweight yet sturdy, making them great for everyday use or taking with you to work. They even have built-in vents so you can microwave without removing the lid. Just pop the sides open, but leave the lid in place when putting it in. This is especially useful when reheating your lunch at the office.
Sweetcrispy 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge | 10% off
This may not go in your kitchen, but you can put this in the garage or basement and have it handle any sort of kitchen fridge overflow. The door has compartments sized perfectly for canned beverages such as soda, seltzer, or beer. Up top is a small freezer section as well.
Vacuum Sealer Machine | 74% off
You really want to level up your kitchen game? Use a vacuum sealer to airlock your foods to keep them fresh for longer. The built-in cutter allows for custom bag lengths as not to waste any excess plastic for small food items.
Ninja Espresso Machine | 17% off
This espresso machine doubles as a drip coffee maker and uses an integrated coffee grinder and milk frother. Make yourself the perfect cup of coffee every morning as the machine auto-calibrates settings per brew.
Ninja Crispi Air Fryer | 11% off
This air fryer isn't like most others you see on the market. The basket to which you cook your meal in can double as the serving container. The glass sits on an insulated stand with fixed heat protection, allowing you to serve directly on granite, laminate, quartz, butcher block, and marble.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | 39% off
Amazon's Echo with the built-in display can be set up in any room of the home, but it really shines best in the kitchen. Pull up recipes to follow along with or maybe just a YouTube video to keep you entertained while chopping vegetables. Play music or control the other smart devices in your home via Alexa and receive your notifications right on the Echo Show.
Note: The Inventory may receive commission from sales generated by this article.