The kitchen is sacred. Without food, we don't have life — so why not put a little bit of life back into the place we prepare our food?

Big Prime Deals Day — Amazon's huge Fall savings event — is less than a week away. From October 7 to October 8, you'll be able to save big on PC parts, automotive tools, toys, and yes, even kitchen goods. Even though the two-day event has yet to begin, some deals have already snuck their way through for Prime members.

We've rounded up the best kitchen deals on Amazon we could find ahead of Big Prime Deals Day.

Bamboo Charcuterie Board | 26% off It's good to alwasy have a cutting board that can be used for characuterie available at the ready. A big problem can sometimes be transport, if you're building out your tray of accouterments before needing to load it into a car to a party. Well, this board has six built-in compartments as well as a whole lid that can lock on around it, keeping your meats and cheeses in place and fresh.

See for $60 at Amazon Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro | 20% off You can make a delicious and nutritious smoothie or frozen drink at just the touch of a button. The Pro Extractor Blades break down whole foods, ice, or seeds so you can get the most out of your fruits and vegetables. Best of all, the blender container is just a single serving cup, so you can blend your drink right into your drinking apparatus. Just slap the spout lid onto it and you're good to go.

See for $80 at Amazon Ninja EverClad Stainless Steel Cookware | 10% off This 7-piece set comes with four different pots and pans, three of which with lids. You get a 12-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saute pan with lid, and a 6-quart stock pot with lid. They are all over safe up to 600°F, allowing you to go from stove top to oven for baking.

See for $180 at Amazon Black + Decker Microwave Oven | 25% off I never understood my friends who just didn't have a microwave growing up. Look, I'm not saying what comes out of it is the finest cuisine, but the convenience factor for leftovers cannot be ignored. This one has a large, easy-to-read LED digital display, plus a removable 12.4-inch glass turntable.

See for $100 at Amazon Enameled Dutch Oven | 30% off You can have something like a Le Creuset without paying Le Creuset prices. This Edging Casting dutch oven pot comes in a variety of fun colors and cooks with even heat distribution.

See for $47 at Amazon Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) | 30% off These food containers are lightweight yet sturdy, making them great for everyday use or taking with you to work. They even have built-in vents so you can microwave without removing the lid. Just pop the sides open, but leave the lid in place when putting it in. This is especially useful when reheating your lunch at the office.

See for $28 at Amazon Sweetcrispy 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge | 10% off This may not go in your kitchen, but you can put this in the garage or basement and have it handle any sort of kitchen fridge overflow. The door has compartments sized perfectly for canned beverages such as soda, seltzer, or beer. Up top is a small freezer section as well.

See for $135 at Amazon Vacuum Sealer Machine | 74% off You really want to level up your kitchen game? Use a vacuum sealer to airlock your foods to keep them fresh for longer. The built-in cutter allows for custom bag lengths as not to waste any excess plastic for small food items.

See for $70 at Amazon Ninja Espresso Machine | 17% off This espresso machine doubles as a drip coffee maker and uses an integrated coffee grinder and milk frother. Make yourself the perfect cup of coffee every morning as the machine auto-calibrates settings per brew.

See for $500 at Amazon Ninja Crispi Air Fryer | 11% off This air fryer isn't like most others you see on the market. The basket to which you cook your meal in can double as the serving container. The glass sits on an insulated stand with fixed heat protection, allowing you to serve directly on granite, laminate, quartz, butcher block, and marble.

See for $160 at Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 | 39% off Amazon's Echo with the built-in display can be set up in any room of the home, but it really shines best in the kitchen. Pull up recipes to follow along with or maybe just a YouTube video to keep you entertained while chopping vegetables. Play music or control the other smart devices in your home via Alexa and receive your notifications right on the Echo Show.

See for $55 at Amazon Note: The Inventory may receive commission from sales generated by this article.