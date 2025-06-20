Logo
Early Black Friday: Walmart Has Kicked Its Doors Open With Tons of Great Deals on Laptops, TVs, & More Ahead of Schedule

Walmart has a wide selection of products across home goods and tec,h all on sale way ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday may still be a little ways off on the calendar, but the sales engines are already revving, and some of the best early deals of the season are popping up across just about every category you can think of. Whether you’re trying to get a head start on gifting, replace something that’s been on its last legs all year, or you’re just in the mood to treat yourself before the holiday chaos kicks in, there’s plenty worth jumping on right now.

Walmart has a ton of great opportunities to save with discounts across everything from TVs to laptops to kitchenware. We've gathered up some of the best offerings we found.

Early Black Friday | Walmart

Top 100 Deals | Walmart

Samsung 65” TV

You can secure a large TV for your living room without breaking the bank. Samsung's Crystal UHD LED TV displays in 4K with vibrant color and is now over $100 off.

See for $328 at Walmart


LG 65” C5 TV

This is a 4K TV for gamers. It's equipped with a 0.1ms response time, native 120Hz refresh rate, VRR up to 144Hz for PC gaming, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. You get support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for high-quality picture and sound. It's nearly half off.

See for $1,397 at Walmart


HP Victus Laptop

PC gaming handhelds are all the rage right now, but gaming laptops still have their place. This one has an Intel Core i5 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's over $500 off.

See for $499 at Walmart


AirPods Pro 2

Apple's second-generation Pro version of its iconic AirPods has dropped in price by $100. They have support for active noise cancellation and are sweat and water-resistant — perfect for workouts!

See for $140 at Walmart


JBL Flip 5

Everyone should have at least one solid Bluetooth speaker, and it doesn't get much better than JBL. This portable waterproof speaker can produce rich sound with a booming bass in its small form factor for 12 straight hours on a single charge. Get it for $40 off.

See f0r $90 at Walmart


Apple Watch Series 10

This Apple Watch has a large retina display that provides u pto 30% more screen area than the previous model. It makes for a great fitness partner with its GPS and various metrics that can be tracked. Right now, it's $150 off.

See for $249 at Walmart


Dyson V12 Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum is battery-operated, so you can clean your home without having to worry about getting tangled up trying to avoid the cable as you go. The conical attachment is great for attacking pet hair trapped in your carpets and couch cushions. It's currently $330 off at Walmart.

See for $400 at Walmart


Carote Knife Set

This 14-piece knife set and block includes an 8" chef knife, 8" bread knife, 7" santoku knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, six 4.5" steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel, and a hardwood knife block. The handles are designed to be ergonomic with their comfortable grips. Get the set for $56 off.

See for $30 at Walmart


Dyson Hot+Cool Fan

Circulate the air in your living room or bedroom all throughout the year. This fan can be used to either heat or cool your home, depending on the season. It's now down $180.

See for $320 at Walmart


