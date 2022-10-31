LG Smart TVs | Crutchfield
Crutchfield just launched a massive sale on LG Smart TVs for the holiday season. If you’ve been holding out for a new living room centerpiece, now might be the time to upgrade. In addition, you can save up to $100 on select Onkyo home theater receivers and up to $500 on a pair of KEF bookshelf speakers. Take your entire home theater experience up a notch before family and friends come over for the holidays.
83" LG C2 OLED 4K Smart TV | $1,000 off
The LG C2 series is one of the best TVs of 2022. For gamers especially, you can enjoy smooth, lag-free gaming and a frame rate of 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.
65" LG C1 OLED 4K Smart TV | $600 off
You can save quite a bit by going with the previous model. The C1 also makes for a great gaming TV capable of 4K at 120Hz.
65" G2 OLED 4K Smart TV | $300 off
The G2 or “Gallery” OLED is designed to be hung on the wall like a portrait. Its ultra-thin wall bracket keeps this 4K Smart TV even closer to the wall than traditional wall-mounting brackets.
50" 80 Series QNED 4K Smart TV | $100 off
This 50" panel is more budget-consciouse, using an edge-lit LED backlight as opposed to OLED. You still get a crisp, vibrant picture but at a fraction of the cost.