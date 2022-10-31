LG Smart TVs | Crutchfield

Crutchfield just launched a massive sale on LG Smart TVs for the holiday season. If you’ve been holding out f or a new living room centerpiece, now might be the time to upgrade. In addition , you can save up to $100 on select Onkyo home theater receivers and up to $500 on a pair of KEF bookshelf speakers. Take your entire home theater experience up a notch before family and friends come over for the holidays.

The LG C2 series is one of the best TVs of 2022. For gamers especially, you can enjoy smooth, lag-free gaming and a frame rate of 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $3997 at Crutchfield

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Foreo Bear Instant Facelift

Think of the Foreo Bear as exercise for your face, engaging muscles to provide radiance and lift with lasting results. Take 10% off at Foreo Bear Advertisement

You can save quite a bit by going with the previous model. The C1 also makes for a great gaming TV capable of 4K at 120Hz.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1497 at Crutchfield

Advertisement

The G2 or “Gallery” OLED is designed to be hung on the wall like a portrait. Its ultra-thin wall bracket keeps this 4K Smart TV even closer to the wall than traditional wall- mounting brackets.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2197 at Crutchfield

Advertisement

This 50" panel is more budget-consciouse, using an edge-lit LED backlight as opposed to OLED. You still get a crisp, vibrant picture but at a fraction of the cost.