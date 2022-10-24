We’re quickly heading into the holiday shopping season. Let’s try just this one time to get ahead of things by having all our gift shopping done before the very last second like we do every year. Best Buy is making that rather easy too by kicking off an Early Black Friday sale on tons of cool stuff like headphones, laptops, and more.
Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $200 off
Google Pixel Buds Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $50 off
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14" Laptop | $300 off
Lenovo Ideapad 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop | $350 off
Shark Air Purifier 6 w/ Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter | $220 off
Canon EOS R Mirrorless 4K Video Camera (Body Only) | $200 off
Samsung The Premiere 4K UHD Single Laser | $1,000 off
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV | $730 off
eufyCam 2 Pro Security Camera | $120 off
