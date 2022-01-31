14" Acer Swift 3 Laptop | $580 | Amazon

Pick up the fast, light Acer Swift 3 laptop today for $170 off at Amazon. This is the AMD Ryzen 7 5700u-equipped version, with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for quick storage. It’s got a full HD screen, fingerprint scanner for added scurity, Wi-Fi 6 card, and Bluetooth 5.2. It’ll come with Windows 10 Home pre-installed, but will be more than capable of running Windows 11, should you choose to upgrade. The offers decent port selection, with 2 USB-A ports and a 10Gbps USB-C port, as well as HDMI. Reviews are generally quite positive on the machine, so if you’re looking for a great, lightweight every day laptop, this is a solid deal!