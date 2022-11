Portable Clothes Dryer | $47 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



This compact clothes dryer can fit into your travel bag and be sure to dry socks, underwear, towels, and more. In a pinch, it can even be used as a heater. It comes with a telescopic tube that can be used to heat your bed or dry damp shoes. It’s $50 on Amazon but you can save a few bucks when you clip the coupon on the product page. Pair it with a portable washing machine to get the whole laundry job done on your next vacation or camping trip.