Ever hike through the wilderness, spot a brown-colored creek, and thought, “ I sure would like to swallow some of that?” Whether you’re h iking, c amping, or just stranded in the great outdoors, y ou’re in luck. Finally, you’ll be able to do so without dying or at the very least getting very sick. The LifeStraw is a personal water filter that filters the water as you are drinking it. Just stick the bottom end in the grows muddy filth and start sucking it up. The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). What’ll reach your mouth will be noticeably better than Dasani.