Featured Deal: Apple MagSafe Charger | $27 | Amazon

Apple has just announced a new line of their flagship products with the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the new iPad Mini 6. While pre-orders are open, they still aren’t in our hands yet.

Thankfully, there are already plenty of accessories available on Amazon that you can get now to use when your pre-orders arrive. Be it phone cases or watch bands, deck out your new Apple toys with some of these accessories.

Charge your phone and make it snappy. The Apple MagSafe charger just snaps onto the back of your phone with magnets to restore power to you device. Note while the charger will charge an iPhone that supports wireless charging, only the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro models support the magnetic alignment.

MagSafe is the name of the game when it comes to this generation of Apple accessories. Save yourself the room in your pocket with a MagSafe wallet to snap on the back of your phone. Store your license, your credit cards, and maybe a bit of cash in your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 line of phones.

The last thing you’ll want to do after you get your new iPhone 13 is lose it. Catalyst has a glow-in-the-dark case so you can see it when the sun goes down. Also it is MagSafe compatible so we can still charge your phone with the latest tech.

One of the great design elements of the Apple Watch is the easy to swap out bands. Only problem is you need extra bands. Though Apple sells theirs in the realm of $50 to $100. Luckily, third party sellers like SNBLK have much better deals like 6 of them just $14. And it will work with the new Apple Watch Series 7.

When you new iPhone Mini 6 gets here, you’re going to want to protect it with a case. ProCase has a foldable one that turns into a stand for only $10. Just clip to the coupon on the product page to save 10%.

Don’t scratch your iPhone 13 screen all up on the first day you get it. Come on, you’re better than that. Just get yourself a tempered glass screen protector so you don’t have to worry about it. This one is half off now, but you can save another $1 if you are a Prime member and a extra 10% when you clip the coupon on the product page.

You don’t just need to avoid scratching your screen. You also gotta avoid scratching one of the camera lenses. The iPhone 13 has three lenses so by my calculation, your odds of scratching a camera lens will go up 3x when you upgrade. Get ahead of the situation and get a lens protector. This set is 47% off. Get the three pack for $7.