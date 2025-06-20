The biggest sporting event of the year is about to happen on Sunday, February 8. Are you prepared to invite all your guests over? Tackle some of your biggest messes and dirtiest carpet stains with your new go-to portable carpet and upholstery cleaner and get your home ready for all your guests to come over. And be prepared to clean up when your favorite team wins (or loses).

Head over to Amazon to get the Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner for just $89, down from its usual price of $100. That’s an $11 savings and about 11% off.

This cleaner is super small and portable, which makes it easy to carry from room to room, and it's especially helpful for spot cleaning instead of waiting for a full deep clean day. Whether it's a coffee spill on the couch, muddy paw prints, or a stain on the stairs, you can handle it quickly before it sets in.

The deep cleaning suction is built to lift dirt and stains from fabric surfaces while using water and cleaning solution to help break up the mess. It works well on upholstered furniture, area rugs, carpeted stairs, and even vehicle interiors, which makes it a versatile addition to your cleaning routine.

Another helpful feature is the HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, which helps flush out the hose after use. This keeps the machine cleaner internally and reduces buildup, so it is ready the next time you need it. Small details like this can make ongoing maintenance much easier.

If you're ready to start cleaning up some serious messes at home, don't miss this deal while it's still live.