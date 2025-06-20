The UGREEN Steam Deck dock is a simple upgrade that dramatically expands what the Steam Deck can do. Designed as a compact hub, it turns the handheld into a full living room setup without adding much bulk to your travel kit. With its current discount dropping the price to just $35, it stands out as an affordable way to unlock more versatility from the device.

The dock supports HDMI up to 4K at 120Hz, allowing games to scale far beyond the Steam Deck’s native 1280 × 800 screen. Plugging into a large TV makes a noticeable difference for cinematic titles and artsy indies alike.

Capable of 100W USB-C PD charging, the Steam Deck stays powered during extended play. And this way when you're ready to take it on the go, it'll always be fully charged.

Multiple USB-A ports support wired accessories like controllers or keyboards, while an Ethernet port delivers stable internet speeds up to 1,000Mbps. The dock also works with other handheld PCs, including the ASUS ROG Ally.

A foldable design keeps it travel-friendly, fitting easily into a bag alongside the handheld. Adjustable angles even allow for tabletop play while charging.