Popco Popcorn Popper | $12 | Amazon

So those bags of popcorn are nice because you don’t actually do anything, to use them, but they’re also terrifically hot when you open them, and they’re wasteful besides. But maybe you don’t have the patience or attention span to make stovetop popcorn (or this is the first you’re learning that you can actually do that, because you, a youth, never watched the opening scene of the first Scream movie), so you’ve never known another way. Now, friend, there is indeed a way! This silicone microwave popcorn popper from Popco will accept your fresh quality kernels and, within 2 or 3 minutes in the microwave, will produce steaming hot popcorn that’s already in its own bowl! V ery cool, very tasty. The Popco popcorn maker is dishwasher safe, and collapsible so you can shove it into your clean and barren kitchen drawers, just like the kindly old man in the promotional video at the product page. This poppin’ puppy normally goes for $20, but you can get it right now for $12, if you believe in yourself as I believe in you.