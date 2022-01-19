Bosch 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit | $149 | Amazon

For those who hate tools that feature the colors of the implacable yellow jacket and the suicidal bee (yes you can name your band this) , here is a deal on a set of gentle blue drivers and their attendant batteries: This Bosch cordless 3/8" drill and 1/4" hex impact driver set is on sale right now for $20 off its usual price of $169 over at Amazon. The kit comes with a soft carrying bag, tasteful in blue. Both tools are brushless, with the drill offering 300 inch-lbs of torque and a max 1,750rpm speed, while the 2-speed impact driver has a max torque of 975 inch-lbs and a max rpm of 2,600.