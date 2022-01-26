UltraPlush Queen Waterproof Mattress Protector | $36 | Amazon



We’d rather not think about it, but there are a ton of reasons to use a mattress protector. Potty training kids is just one of them; night sweats and unwanted critters are two more. I’m sorry! I know we don’t like to think about it! But whatever your reason for getting one, this UltraPlus Queen Waterproof Mattress Protector is 20% off at Amazon. You don’t even need a coupon for it. The price on this lightweight, cushiony , and hypoallergenic cover is down to just $36 for a queen-sized one. It has deep pockets, so it’s suitable for pillow-top mattresses, foam toppers, and more. Don’t overthink it. It’s just one of those things that’s better to have.