Don’t Miss June 2021’s Biggest, Must-Play Games You Can Pre-Order Now

Image : Sony

Featured Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) | $70 | Amazon



June is guaranteed to be a huge month for gaming, as E3 2021 means we’ll be bombarded with announcements and trailers for all of the enormous games we’ll be playing later this year and beyond. But it’s not all about far-flung stuff that’s months away. There’s also plenty of great new games releasing in June.



Advertisement

We’ve highlighted the biggest of the bunch below, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the upgraded PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Mario Golf: Super Rush. You’ll also find links to pre-order all of them for release date delivery. And if these picks don’t float your boat, some of the month’s other big releases include Guilty Gear -Strive-, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and Scarlet Nexus.

Release Date: June 10



Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of last year’s biggest and best games, refashioning the beloved role-playing classic into a beautiful, modern, albeit as-yet-incomplete affair. But given that it was released on PS4 just months before next-gen hardware arrived, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing an enhanced PlayStation 5 version in June.

Expectedly, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings an array of technical enhancements, including improved textures, smoother performance, and faster loading times—and it’ll be a free upgrade for PS4 purchasers (but not for those who got the game free through PlayStation Plus). However, there’s a special bonus for new PS5 buyers: a brand new “Intermission” episode that introduces fan-favorite character Yuffie from the original game. If you’re coming from the PS4 version, you’ll have to pay extra for that part.

Release Date: June 11

You can always count on a new Ratchet & Clank game to showcase the immense power and potential of new gaming hardware, so it’s truly no surprise to see Insomniac Games wow us again with the first new-for-PS5 entry, Rift Apart. Even so, it’s a dazzler, with gorgeous animation and character designs, significantly larger and more awe-inspiring levels, and cross-dimensional effects that put the console’s speedy storage to work.

But there’s more to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart than just wow factor, surely. This new standalone entry in the long-running action series sees Ratchet joined by Rivet, a new counterpart from another dimension. She’s similar to our familiar hero in play style, but has her own distinctive charm and personality, and should add a compelling new wrinkle to the experience. Now’s a great time to loop back on the Ratchet & Clank PS4 game, which runs even better now on PS5, and then gear up for Rift Apart dropping on June 11.

Release Date: June 11



Nintendo has made many of the all-time greatest games and continues to pump out whimsical, brilliant, captivating gems—so who better to show everyone else how to make ‘em? Super Mario Maker was a start, but Game Builder Garage goes further as a dedicated game creation suite that trades in utter simplicity.

Advertisement

It’ll teach you how to start putting together playable experiences and understanding the concepts behind them, but without wading into complex code and obtuse explanations. And quite likely, you’ll have a lot of fun along the way, given the charming sights, sounds, and examples within.

Advertisement

Release Date: June 25



It has somehow been 18 years since the last Mario Golf game for a home console (the last couple were on handhelds), so there’s even more reason to be pumped about Mario Golf: Super Rush for Switch. At its heart, Super Rush doesn’t seem to significantly deviate from the classic Hot Shots Golf/Everybody’s Golf-inspired design, with simplified swinging mechanics and colorful courses based on familiar sights from across the Mario universe.

Advertisement

Even if that was all, I’d be sold—and I’d bet the same for a lot of other people. But Super Rush has a couple of compelling additional modes, the biggest of which is Speed Golf. Essentially, Speed Golf turns the typically quiet moments between shots and holes into a sprint to the next shot, complete with obstacles and special attacks spicing up the action. And the Golf Adventure story mode looks like a fun mix of skill training and enjoyable mini-games, too.