NordicTrack Commercial Series + 30-Day iFit Membership | $1,599 | Amazon

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle | $1,499 | Amazon

It’s about the time of year where one begins to contemplate one’s New Year’s Resolutions. If yours involve fitness, you’re undeniably in the majority. So why not get started a little early? Especially since the Ever Given is well on its way to getting stuck in the Suez Canal again. Right now, you can score a NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle for $1,499 at Amazon, which is savings of $700, or about 30% off the full price. It includes a 22" rotating HD display screen on which you can stream hella workouts. Then you can fight anyone who bought a Peloton during Peak Pandemic . If you’re more of a treadmill dude, you’re not left out! The NordicTrack Commercial Series ( plus a 30-Day iFit Membership!) is 20% off at Amazon . For $1,599 you can work out like Sonic and stream live and on-demand classes that’ll get you so healthy, you can skip the resolutions altogether. Or, you know, get started on them whenever the thing shows up.