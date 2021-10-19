Schedule Your Auto Glass Replacement | Safelite AutoGlass®



Years ago, I was riding shotgun on a drive home from college with a friend of mine. He was driving his Honda Accord behind a much larger pickup truck. The truck bed, by the looks of it, had been overpacked indiscriminately with loose tools and construction materials sliding around and hanging off the side. Those of you who read the headline may know where I am going with this. Well, as we were driving along I-95, a rogue wrench came flying out of the truck right at us and wedged itself in the center of his windshield. Saying we were startled would be quite the understatement.

While an experience like this is scary as can be, there is no reason why getting a damaged windshield repaired or replaced should be a terrifying experience. Whether something like this happens to you, or your car windshield suffers a small chip, you thankfully have nothing to fear. Replacing or repairing that windshield will be stress-free, thanks to Safelite AutoGlass®.

Safelite is America’s largest auto glass specialist—serving more than 6 million customers per year. It proudly services all makes and models of vehicles and work to get customers back on the road safely and quickly. Trained technicians take great care while servicing your vehicle with the most advanced adhesives and primers available. In fact, all of Safelite’s technicians are SafeTech® certified, which means they’ve successfully completed comprehensive classroom and hands-on training, so you know that your vehicle is in trusted and experienced hands.

Most newer cars these days have a forward-facing camera attached to the windshield behind the rearview mirror. These cameras work with the advanced safety features in your vehicle, like auto emergency braking and lane keep assist, to keep you safe. So, when you have your windshield replaced, you’ll need to have the camera recalibrated properly. You’ll also need a recalibration if a repairable chip or crack is in front of the camera. Safelite technicians are trained to recalibrate the camera after a windshield replacement or repair, and will let you know if your vehicle requires a recalibration.

Beyond windshield replacement and repair, Safelite also offers side window and rear glass replacement services, advanced safety system recalibration, top-quality windshield wipers and glass cleaner, as well as Safelite’s Rain Defense™—a technician-applied water-repellant treatment. Best of all, it has the industry’s only nationwide lifetime warranty on the parts and workmanship of glass replacements for as long as you own your vehicle.

In addition, Safelite is working to reduce its environmental footprint through its glass recycling program. It’s recycled more than 14.7 million windshields nationwide—repurposing them to be used in optical lens grinding powder, floor adhesives, carpet backing, and fiberglass insulation. Your broken windshield could be used to keep someone’s home warm in the winter.

All and all, that day the wrench went through my friend’s windshield was one of the more frightening experiences in my life. We had a lot of calls to make that day with a lot of hopping around to get it all sorted out and for us to finally get where we were going. If we had known about Safelite, our day would have been much easier.

Broken auto glass can be stressful. Fixing it doesn’t have to be.

