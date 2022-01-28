Corsair K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $90 | Amazon



A good keyboard goes a long way. Tactile responsiveness can help you play better while also just plain feeling good. This mechanical keyboard from Corsair is a TKL model meaning it lacks a number pad—great if you’ve got a compact gaming space. You’re not some kind of accountant who needs to crunch numbers on their pseudo-calculator attached to their keypad. And even if you are an accountant, you don’t need to do that while you’re gaming. Also, as expected it’s got RGB lighting running behind the keys. You can however turn that off on a dime with tournament mode, swapping to a distraction -free static backlight, along with disabling any macros. The keyboard is $50 at the moment.