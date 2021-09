HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop | $236 | Amazon



The HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop’s price has been reduced over 30% on Amazon. This is a laptop for someone who just needs it to check Facebook, their email, and have access to the Google Suite of services like Docs and Sheets. And at only $236, that’s pretty good honestly. You’re not going to be playing the Battlefield 2042 on this thing, but maybe you can get it to run the next Jackbox Party Pack.