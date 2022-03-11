DeWalt 20V Max XR Jig Saw | $149 | Amazon

Got a need for a jig saw? Of course you do—everyone who ever needs to cut wood does. This DeWalt cordless 20V Max XR jig saw, currently marked down by $70, is markedly compact at just 8.25 inches on its longest side. Its variable speed trigger gives you precision control, while its integrated dust blower will kick sawdust out of the way while you work, so you can see where the line I hope you drew before you started cutting is. It’s also designed for quick blade changes, and it accepts t-shank jig blades for nice, clean work. The shoe level is adjustable up to a positive stop at 45 degrees, giving you lots of flexibility—literally, I suppose—while you cut. This is the best price you can get on this tool when you buy it new right now, so if you’re looking for a pristine jig saw to start in on your projects, and you’re already invested in the DeWalt cordless ecosystem, it’s time to act.