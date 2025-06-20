Figuring out why a dog suddenly starts scratching, sneezing, or turning up a finicky nose at dinner can feel like you’re burning through bags of kibble and vet copays in a blind guessing game. The Canine Allergy Test from DNA My Dog shortcut-checks that entire process with a single cheek swab, and StackSocial has it marked down to $82.99 through the current flash deal, about 23 percent below list.

The kit arrives with a cotton swab and a postage-paid envelope. Rub the inside of your pup’s cheek for a few seconds, drop the swab back in the tube, and mail it off. Roughly two weeks later you’ll get a lab report that maps your dog’s reactivity to more than 120 common triggers—everything from beef, chicken, and wheat to dust mites, grass pollen, and household detergents. Results rank each allergen by severity, so you know whether a simple protein swap could calm an upset stomach or if it’s time to rethink the backyard plants.

Because the test looks at antibodies rather than doing a full DNA readout, it doesn’t require blood draws or a vet visit; you do all the sampling at home, which keeps the cost (and the stress) low. The report also includes a guide to elimination diets and environmental tweaks, turning raw data into practical next steps—handy if you’d rather spend the weekend hiking than combing pet-owner forums for clues.