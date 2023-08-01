Ditch Your TV's Built-In Speakers for a JBL Soundbar and Save $200

One of the best things you can do for your living room, basement, or wherever it is you’re playing games and watching TV is to install a soundbar. It is seriously a night and day difference. This JBL soundbar has 5 channels to achieve 3D cinematic surround sound using virtual Dolby Atmos. It has a punchy bass built-in allowing it to not need a separate subwoofer. The soundbar is also compatible with AirPlay, Alexa, and Chromecast to make streaming your favorite content as easy as can be.



JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Multibeam Soundbar | $200 | Amazon

This soundbar typically runs for $400, but at this moment, it is a whopping 50% off. I’ll do the math for you, that makes this only $200 right now.