Cook with Color 11-Piece Knife Set with Sharpener | $22 | SideDeal



A dull knife is a dangerous one. Not only will this sharpener keep your knives safer to uses, the knives themselves are also super cute! Look at that teal! The set includes 5 knives of varying sizes: 3.5" paring knife, 5" utility knife, 7.5" santoku knife, 8" slicer knife, 8" chef knife as well as knife coverings for protection, and a colorful knife sharpener to keep your tools fresh. The set is 60% off on SideDeal bringing it down to just $22.

Advertisement