Distil Union Folly Sunglasses | $55 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

It’s summer so time for new shades. And hip dads need them too. Distil Union has tons of great quality pairs in various colors and styles. I’m i n love with my pair of Follys, and not just because I’m from Charleston. There is something classic and Wayfarer-ish about them, but they are more affordable than Ray-Ban . Your dad deserves a solid deal and cool sunglasses on his special day.

Save 15% now and grab these for your clumsy dad. These are made from durable gnarlon. This means they are not only super flexible but also lightweight and won’t slide off. Not even a destructo dad can break them. They also have magnets in the stems, so they will stay in place when he hangs them off his shirt . Pick from six color combo; each is polarized and has 100% UVA/UVB/400 protection.