Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With all that’s happened in the last few years, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans can save 20% off when they spend $50 or more in its swimwear section; use the code SWIM20.

There are a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. This Star Wars one is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world. This all-cotton will keep you dry in any galaxy all summer long.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with this cute rash guard. Featuring Spidey’s logo, this comfy swim top will protect your little superhero from even the hottest sun. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while having a beach day. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Minnie Mouse Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable polyester on the outside, so it will keep your most important contents safe from sand and sea. But it’s definitely adorable with the delightful face of this sweet little mouse.

