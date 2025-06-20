Discover Your Strengths and Boost Your Career for Just $50
Pigment’s Career Self-Discovery Assessment gives you insights on what makes you tick; get your profile now during this StackSocial sale.
Why spend thousands of dollars on courses and coaching when Career Self-Discovery Assessment does the work for $50?
If you’ve ever sat in a job interview and come up empty when asked what your strengths are, or found yourself in a job that’s just not a good fit, this deal is for you. A one-time $50 purchase of Pigment’s Career Self-Discovery Assessment at StackSocial can give you a detailed and highly insightful profile of yourself and what jobs you are best suited for within 24 hours. Armed with this knowledge, you’ll seek and apply to positions that play to your strongest suits, and advance your career with more success.
This professional assessment unlocks an incredible amount of information and insight with one 18-minute questionnaire, with personalized measurements in 82 different workplace traits. The full PDF report you’ll receive reveals your working style, top strengths, blind spots, and even which types of jobs and careers you’re best suited for. The 36-page report can be a life- and career-changing source of information for you, and it takes only this one-time purchase of Pigment Career Self-Discovery Assessment at StackSocial for just $50 — half the usual $100 price.