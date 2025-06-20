Discover Your Strengths and Boost Your Career for Just $50

If you’ve ever sat in a job interview and come up empty when asked what your strengths are, or found yourself in a job that’s just not a good fit, this deal is for you. A one-time $50 purchase of Pigment’s Career Self-Discovery Assessment at StackSocial can give you a detailed and highly insightful profile of yourself and what jobs you are best suited for within 24 hours. Armed with this knowledge, you’ll seek and apply to positions that play to your strongest suits, and advance your career with more success.