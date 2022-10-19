23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle | $144 | Amazon



Have you ever wondered about your ancestory? Not everyone has parents or grandparents who can help out with your own personal history, so one of the best ways to learn more about where you’re from, and we’re talking long-term here, is to grab one of these 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundles while it’s on sale with 37% at $144. The 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle comes with one year access to a wide range of reports based on the tests within the kit, and can help you learn about your own health, your DNA, and learn about your own personal history like learning things about where different aspects of your makeup fro m . It’s not for everybody, but if you’re interested in this stuff, then this a great deal.