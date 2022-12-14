Discover Samsung | Samsung
For 24 hours only, you can grab these excellent deals at Samsung—from a smart monitor that works as your all-in-one hub, to a speaker that’s the life of the party. But since these are daily deals, you’ll want to grab these today, before they revert to their original price.
55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $1450 | 31% Off
We love a Smart TV deal here—and this 55" TV is a LaserSlim stunner. Samsung’s OLED technology lets you see in vivid detail with deep blacks and multitudes of colors—the pixels are Pantone validated, so you know it’s real.
32" M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor | $400 | 46% Off
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
The concept of smart monitors is wonderful. It’s a computer monitor, a smart TV, and it has a built-in camera so you can even join your friends’ Zoom movie night. It’s an all-in-one system to get stuff done.
870 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD 2TB | $190 | 18% Off
A very solid solid-state drive for everyday use! It rises to the challenge with optimized performance and 8K video processing, with rapid speed. The drive’s broad compatibility doesn’t hurt either.
MX-ST90B Sound Tower High Power Audio 1700W (2022) | $800 | 34% Off
The above graphic just scratches the surface of how vibrant this sound tower is. Truly, it gets the party started with its LED lighting and bi-directional sound. It’s water-resistant (for poolside fun) and has karaoke inputs (for karaoke fun).