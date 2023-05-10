Discover Samsung Is One of Samsung’s Biggest Sales

Discover Samsung is Samsung’s seasonal sale, and it’s not one to miss. From May 15 until May 21, you’ll be able to buy phones, TVs, monitors, and basically anything sitewide at a discount. There are a couple of different types of sales within Discover Samsung—and lots of bonuses across the board—we’ll discuss those below.

Discover Samsung

We love the Discover Samsung sale because it allows you to make those expensive purchases a little less expensive: appliances, vacuums, and even Samsung Galaxy phones. Eyeing the Galaxy Z Flip4? The Galaxy S23 Ultra? We are too, and there are always benefits to trading in your old phone. Basically, if you use it every day, chances are Samsung sells it, and chances are it will be on sale during Discover Samsung. We’ll outline all the weeklong deals below.

What can I expect during the Discover Samsung sale?

There are a few things to know about the Discover Samsung sale. One is that the sale is comprised of Weeklong Deals (like you’ll see below). Every day you’ll also find Deals of the Day, a 24-hour sale starting at 9 a.m. ET every day, and Flash Deals, which only last from 12-4 p.m. ET every day.

You can also expect discounts on bundles—we’ve seen sales that bundle Galaxy Buds with a new phone or tablets and monitors before. These curated bundles show how connected all Samsung devices are—they complement each other in a big way!

Finally, there will be “Buy More, Save More” benefits and multiplied points for reward members.

Is this sale online only?

Yes, yes, yes. We cannot emphasize this enough! You can only grab these Discover Samsung deals from the comfort of your own Wi-Fi connection.

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

What are the best Discover Samsung sales?

Here’s what we know about the weeklong Discover Samsung deals, running from Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m. ET until Sunday, May 21.

Weeklong Sales

Mobile Experience

10% off SmartThings Station - Save $8 (promo price: $71)

27% off Galaxy Buds2 – Save $40 (promo price: $109)

56% off Galaxy A54 5G - Save $250 (promo price: $199)

50% off Galaxy Z Flip4 – Save up to $500 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $499)

44% off Galaxy Z Fold4 – Storage upgrade and save up to $800 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $999)

88% off Galaxy S23 & S23+ – Save up to $700 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $99)

63% off Galaxy S23 Ultra – Save up to $750 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $499)

21% off Galaxy Book3 15.6” – Save $250 (promo price: $949)

21% off Certified Re-Newed Device Galaxy S22 – Save up to $125 (promo price starting at $769)

UP TO 27% off Certified Re-Newed Device Galaxy S22 Ultra – Save up to $250 (promo price starting at $669)

TV, Soundbar, Memory, and Monitors

50% off MX-ST40B Sound Tower High Power Audio 160W (2022) - Save $250 (promo price: $249)

42% off 85” QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV – Save $1,900 (promo price: $2,599)

36% off MX-ST50B Sound Tower High Power Audio 240W (2022) – Save $250 (promo price: $449)

Up to 35% off Terrace Full Sun Anti-Glare Outdoor TV – Save up to $4,000 (starting as low as $2,999)

34% off 256GB PRO PLUS Micro SD Card w/ USB Reader – Save $13 (promo price: $24)

33% off The Freestyle – Save $300 (promo price: $599)

33% off 55” Odyssey Ark 4K Monitor – Save $1,000 (promo price: $1,999)

17% off 34” ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor – Save $120 (promo price: $579)

29% off 512GB EVO Select Micro SD Card – Save $16 (promo price: $38)

Up to 27% off Frame Smart TV – Save up to $800 (starting as low as $899)

24% off Samsung Interactive Pro 65" – Save $620 (promo price: $1,979)

22% off 24" SR35 IPS Panel Borderless LED Flat Monitor – Save $40 (promo price: $139)

21% off 32” ViewFinity S80A UHD High-Resolution Monitor – Save $100 (promo price: $369)

21% off 32" M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor W/ Streaming TV & SlimFit Camera in Warm White – Save $150 (promo price: $549)

Up to 20% off The Premiere 4k Smart Triple Laser Projector – Save up to $700 (starting as low as $2,799)

Up to 15% off The Serif QLED Smart TV – Save up to $300 (starting as low as $899)

Home Appliances

40% off 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel – Save $800 (starting as low as $1,199)

36% off Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator (30 cu. ft.) with Beverage Center™ in Stainless Steel - Save $1,200 (promo price: $2,099)

35% off 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash™ and Super Speed Wash in Brushed Black - Save $700 (promo price: $1,299)

35% off 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry™ and Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black - Save $700 (promo price: $1,299)

35% off 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial in Brushed Black - Save $500 (promo price: $949)

34% off 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Champagne & Brushed Black - Save $370 (promo price: $729)

33% off Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash™ and Auto Dispense in Silver Steel & Brushed Navy - Save $550 (promo price: $1,099)

29% off 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Rapid Heat Induction Slide-in Range with Air Fry & Convection+ in Stainless Steel - Save $650 (promo price: $1,599)

27% off Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+™ and Smart Dry in Stainless Steel - Save $300 (promo price: $799)

26% off Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.)–with Family Hub™ Panel in White Glass - Save $1,100 (promo price: $3,099)

20% off Samsung Jet™ 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum - Save $100 (promo price: $399)

24-Hour Deals of the Day

Monday

DEALS OF THE DAY

63% off Galaxy S23 Ultra – Save up to $800 w/ $50 e-certificate & $750 enhanced trade in (promo price: $449)

34% off 1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry™ in Black Stainless Steel – Save $250 (promo price: $479)

36% off 6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry in Stainless Steel – Save $800 (promo price: $1,449)

29% off 34" ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD 100Hz AMD FreeSync HDR10 with USB-C Curved Monitor – Save $200 (promo price: $499)

29% off 30" Smart Double Wall Oven with Steam Cook in Black Stainless Steel – Save $1,200 (promo price: $2,899)

25% off Q-series 3.1.2 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar w/ Q-Symphony / HW-Q700C (2023) – Save $200 (promo price: $599)

Tuesday

41% off 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel – Save $650 (promo price: $949)

36% off Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash™ and Auto Dispense in Forest Green – Save $600 (promo price: $1,049)

36% off Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry in Forest Green – Save $600 (promo price: $1,049)

33% off 55” Odyssey Ark 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen – Save

$1,000 (promo price: $1,999) and get 2 years of Care+ for $1

25% off Galaxy S22 Ultra - Save $300 (promo price: $899)

8% off QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV – Save $200 (promo price: $3,599)

Wednesday

70% off Galaxy S23+ – Save up to $700 w/ $50 e-certificate & $700 enhanced trade-in (promo price: $299)

39% off 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection in Bespoke White Glass– Save $700 (promo price: $1,099)

37% off 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry & Convection in Bespoke White Glass – Save $650 (promo price: $1,099)

35% off 1.1 cu. ft Countertop Microwave with Grilling Element in Stainless Steel – Save $80 (promo price: $149)



32% off 30" Smart Single Wall Oven with Flex Duo™ in Black Stainless Steel – Save $1,100 (promo price: $2,299)

16% off Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar + Rear Speakers w/ Q-Symphony

/ HW-Q990C (2023) – Save $300 (promo price: $1,599)

/ HW-Q990C (2023) – Save $300 (promo price: $1,599) Up to 6% off QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV – Save up to $500 (starting at $4,799)

Flash Deals - 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET

Monday

31% off 24" SR35 IPS Panel Borderless LED Flat Monitor – Save $55 (promo price: $124)

Tuesday

33% off 18 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone™ in Stainless Steel - Save $350 (promo price: $699)

Wednesday

26% off 27.3 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub™ in Stainless Steel – Save $567 (promo price: $1,599)