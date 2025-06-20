Disaster-Proof Your Files for Only $65 With This 2TB Backup Drive

Bad things and accidents can happen to the best laptop and desktop computers. Even if you can avoid a hardware error or meltdown, an ill-timed drop, a fire, or even a natural disaster can wipe out all of your precious and valuable files if they're not backed up onto a secure drive. That's why this StackSocial deal on the WD Elements 2TB USB external hard drive is so great — $65 is a tiny price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with securing your files.

With a fast USB connection compatible up to USB 3.2 Gen 1, your files can move back and forth from your computer to the drive with blazing 5Gbps speed. This drive is pre-formatted for Windows 10 and above, but can also be formatted for Mac, and it's easy plug-and-play in either format. Your precious photos, videos, business and school files can easily transfer to the WD Elements drive, and with 2TB of capacity it can hold a lot of them. For just $65 at StackSocial you can disaster-proof your most valuable files once and for all.