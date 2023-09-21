It's all consuming.
Subscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kinja Deals

Dice All Your Veggies With A Fullstar Vegetable Chopper With 10% Off

This fancy vegetable chopper can cut things up at lightning speeds.

By
Ignacia Fulcher
 and Jason Coles
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make light work of any prep work and feel better for it.
Make light work of any prep work and feel better for it.
Image: Jason Coles

If you’re tired of chopping all your fruits and veggies by hand, I have a solution for you–the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. It’s only $31, thanks to a 10% discount, and has seven different inserts (including a manual juicer!) to dice, slice, and spiralize like a pro. It also comes with a handy container to store everything after you’re done.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper | $31 | 10% Off

The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper is an easy way to speed up cooking prep times, and if you like cooking but don’t like the hassle of cutting things up, then make sure to grab one of these handy kitchen gadgets before it’s gone!