DeWalt Metal Shears Attachment | $49 | Amazon

Connect this DeWalt metal shears attachment to just about any impact driver and cut through sheet metal, ductwork, asphalt shingles, vinyl siding, and more like butter (so long as the material is up to 18 gauge) for just $49 right now. Featuring a 360° swivel head for great maneuverability and weighing less than 2lbs, this powerful accessory will make short work of plenty of pain in the but jobs while keeping your hands free of sharp metal edges. There’s not really much else to say about this thing—it’s a neat kind of tool and likely comes in handy more often than you realize (at least, I can think of plenty of times I could’ve used one in life).