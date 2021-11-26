Up to 23% Off Gaming Desktops, Laptops, and Monitors | Amazon



There’s a buttload of great PC stuff on sale today. I myself have been waiting for a good chance to upgrade my monitor and I’m probably picking up this 27" LG UltraGear for $80 off. It’s 144Hz with a 2560 X 1440 display and is G-SYNC compatible. You can also save on a bunch of different desktops and laptops if you’re entering the PC gaming space for the first time. Maybe it’s time to finally get yourself a curved monitor. The choice is yours.